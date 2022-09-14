Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical wave with medium chance of development heads towards Leeward Islands

South Florida residents and forecasters are keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 06:04:14-04

South Florida residents and forecasters are keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean.

Invest 96L has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend as it heads toward the Leeward Islands.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Long-range models are unclear whether this will ever be a threat to Florida or the U.S. East Coast, but there is plenty of time to watch it.

It's currently 900 miles east of Lesser Antilles with a 40 percent chance of developing in two days and 50 percent in five days.

Although this is the relative peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, there have only been five named storms and two hurricanes so far.

Typically, by this time of the season, there would have already been eight named storms and three hurricanes.

Still, there is a long way to go before the season is over.

Remember, no matter how slow it's been, it only takes one to make a bad season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Fading swell but still rideable

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019