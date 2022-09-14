Tropical wave with medium chance of development heads towards Leeward Islands

South Florida residents and forecasters are keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean.

Invest 96L has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend as it heads toward the Leeward Islands.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Long-range models are unclear whether this will ever be a threat to Florida or the U.S. East Coast, but there is plenty of time to watch it.

It's currently 900 miles east of Lesser Antilles with a 40 percent chance of developing in two days and 50 percent in five days.

Although this is the relative peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, there have only been five named storms and two hurricanes so far.

Typically, by this time of the season, there would have already been eight named storms and three hurricanes.

Still, there is a long way to go before the season is over.

Remember, no matter how slow it's been, it only takes one to make a bad season.