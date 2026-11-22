DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As if record rainfall wasn’t enough, severe storms Saturday night raced through our area from palm beach county through the treasure coast.

A number of viewers reached out to us from the Bridges community Delray Beach.

That’s off Lyons Road south of Atlantic Avenue.

Christopher Daum told us he was prepping dinner when he heard the tornado warning alert on his phone.

“All of a sudden it got super windy, super loud. My wife asked me to turn the water off, what was that noise. We looked in the back and saw trees blowing everywhere,” said Daum.

There have been no reports of any major injuries as of 9pm Saturday.

Viewers sent us video of sheriff’s deputies blocking roads where trees had fallen in the Huntington Lakes community.

You can send us your photos to newstips@wptv.com

