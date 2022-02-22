Van engulfed by flames on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy traffic delays occurred on the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County after a vehicle was engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon.

A silver van caught fire on the southbound lanes near Forest Hill Boulevard and mile marker 95 at about 2:40 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said a driver and passengers escaped the vehicle and were not hurt.

At 3:40 p.m., southbound delays were back to the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

All southbound lanes were back open by 4 p.m.

FHP did not say how the vehicle caught fire.