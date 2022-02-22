Watch
Van engulfed by flames on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County

No injuries reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol
Pamela Peeters
A vehicle was engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike near West Palm Beach on Feb. 22, 2022.
Vehicle fire on Florida's Turnpike, Feb. 22, 2022
Posted at 3:44 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 16:09:11-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy traffic delays occurred on the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County after a vehicle was engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon.

A silver van caught fire on the southbound lanes near Forest Hill Boulevard and mile marker 95 at about 2:40 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said a driver and passengers escaped the vehicle and were not hurt.

At 3:40 p.m., southbound delays were back to the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

All southbound lanes were back open by 4 p.m.

FHP did not say how the vehicle caught fire.

