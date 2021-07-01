Watch
Turnpike southbound closed near Port St. Lucie after multi-vehicle wreck

Crash involves tractor-trailer
All southbound lanes are blocked on Florida's Turnpike near Port St. Lucie after a Thursday morning crash.
Turnpike crash involving semis in Port St. Lucie on July 1, 2021
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 01, 2021
2021-07-01 12:20:46-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — All southbound lanes are blocked on Florida's Turnpike near Port St. Lucie after a Thursday morning crash.

The multi-vehicle wreck, which involved at least six vehicles, occurred just before 10:30 a.m. near Prima Vista Boulevard at mile marker 145.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor-trailer.

Traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Okeechobee Road, exit 152, in Fort Pierce.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

