Wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike closes northbound lanes in Martin County

Head-on wreck injures 2 people, according to Fire Rescue
A wrong-way, head-on crash occurred on the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on May 1, 2024.
Posted at 11:04 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 12:18:50-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way wreck Wednesday morning on Florida's Turnpike has closed all northbound lanes in Martin County.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at about 10 a.m. near the Martin Downs Boulevard exit.

The wreck involved a semi and a van, shutting down the road indefinitely, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Rescue crews said they provided treatment to two crash victims — one patient suffered critical injuries while another had minor injuries.

Martin County Fire Rescue said a medical helicopter took the patient with life-threatening injuries to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene investigating the head-on wreck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

