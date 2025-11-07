Woman dead after getting hit by 2 cars on Port St. Lucie Boulevard

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie woman is dead after getting hit by two cars while crossing the street Thursday evening, police confirm.

The incident occurred when 52-year-old Lizzie Ricano-Bornot was walking across SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard at SE Wald Street, where there is no crosswalk or traffic light. She was then hit by two cars that were both driving eastbound on SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Ricano-Bornot was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that neither driver appeared to be under the influence or driving excessive speeds, and both drivers had the right-of-way at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.