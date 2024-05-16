Westbound Southern Boulevard closed at Jog Road after semi fire, 100 gallons of diesel spilled

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on Southern Boulevard in central Palm Beach County have faced long traffic delays Thursday after a semi caught fire.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the tractor-trailer caught near the intersection with Jog Road at about 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver escaped without injuries before the semi became engulfed by flames.

Firefighters blocked off the area for the safety of other drivers and extinguished the blaze.

However, the fire caused 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.

Fire Rescue said their hazardous material crews put down a product to absorb it and created a barrier to stop the fuel from spreading.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called to manage the diesel in the roadway.

As of 3:30 p.m., Southern Boulevard is still closed from Jog Road heading westbound to Florida's Turnpike.