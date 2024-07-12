Westbound Okeechobee Boulevard closed at Florida East Coast Railway in West Palm Beach for at least 4 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in downtown West Palm Beach should be aware of a road closure starting this weekend that could impact your travel.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said westbound Okeechobee Boulevard at the Florida East Coast Railway crossing will be closed beginning Saturday, July 13 at 6 a.m. and lasting until Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m.

If necessary, officials said the closure will continue through Wednesday night.

According to FDOT, the work is being done to rehabilitate the existing track, to repair rails and to replace the crossing surface to "improve the resiliency of the corridor, and the safety and the ride quality at the crossing for railway and roadway users."

FDOT does not mention that eastbound traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard will be impacted.