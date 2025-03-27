West Palm Beach police announce operation cracking down on CityPlace drivers stopping in prohibited areas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in downtown West Palm Beach should be aware that police are conducting a parking enforcement operation focusing on drivers who stop in prohibited areas.

Police said the operation — a partnership with CityPlace — is an effort to make the roads safer for drivers and pedestrians visiting the area.

To avoid warnings and citations, drivers should utilize the following approved parking and loading zones:



CityPlace Hibiscus Garage: 20 minutes of free parking in two dedicated 20-minute spaces by the Hibiscus Street entrance for food delivery

20 minutes of free parking in two dedicated 20-minute spaces by the Hibiscus Street entrance for food delivery CityPlace Okeechobee Garage: 20 minutes of free parking

20 minutes of free parking Fern Street: 15 minutes "to go" parking outside Pura Vida

15 minutes "to go" parking outside Pura Vida Rosemary Avenue: 15-minute "to go" parking outside of True Food Kitchen

Police said that the operation, which began Thursday, is part of ongoing efforts to address traffic issues in CityPlace and enhance community safety.

Also, drivers are reminded to be aware of signs to ensure their vehicle is parked in a designated area to avoid warnings and citations.