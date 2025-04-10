US 1 Jupiter Bridge will have 'full closure' this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — Drivers in northern Palm Beach County should be aware that the U.S. 1 Jupiter Bridge will be fully closed this weekend.

The closure will start at 11 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

For safety reasons, no pedestrian, vehicular or bicycle traffic will be allowed on the bridge during this time.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the full closure of the bridge is required to remove temporary barrier walls, traffic control devices and striping and to functionally test the bridge.

When the bridge reopens Monday morning, the bridge will be striped and open in the final configuration with two travel lanes, a bike lane and sidewalk open in each direction.

During this weekend's closure, officials said that drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will be directed to follow the detour route along U.S. Highway 1, Indiantown Road and Alternate A1A.

On-demand half-channel openings will still be permitted during this time.

Below are detour routes:



Northbound traffic will go west on Indiantown Road to Alternate A1A, then go north on Alternate A1A to U.S. 1

Southbound traffic will go south on Alternate A1A to Indiantown Road, then go east on Indiantown Road to U.S. 1

Restoration of the bridge started in October 2021. It has an expected completion date of early 2026 with a price tag of $122 million.

The bridge was closed in March 2023, but one lane opened in each direction on Dec. 31.

According to FDOT, the replacement bridge will consist of two 11-foot travel lanes in each direction, 8-foot sidewalks and 7-foot bike lanes in both directions. Pedestrians will be separated from traffic with permanent concrete barriers