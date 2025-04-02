Semi driver killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A semi driver was killed Tuesday night after a crash involving another vehicle on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County.

According to a post on the St. Lucie County Fire District's Facebook page, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m. at mile marker 141.

Officials said the semi was pulling a tandem trailer that struck a concrete rail, possibly scraping the bottom of the bridge. The tractor-trailer also collided with a small car.

The driver of the semi, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

The fire district also said crews worked to contain 100 gallons of fuel that spilled from the semi.

The crash resulted in the overnight closure of both northbound and southbound lanes while emergency crews and law enforcement responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the wreck.