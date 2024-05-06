Semi crash on northbound Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There are heavy traffic delays Monday afternoon on the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach County after a semi overturned.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at about 2 p.m. near mile marker 112.

Just before 3:30 p.m., there were heavy delays that stretched past Palm Beach Gardens.

Updated: Crash in Palm Beach County on Floridas Turnpike North, before Mile Marker 112, and traffic backed up to before Exit 109: PGA Boulevard/S.R. 786. All lanes closed. Last updated at 02:36 PM. https://t.co/oOXl5G7ncV — Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) May 6, 2024

The crash involved injuries, according to FDOT's real-time traffic website.

No other details were immediately available.