Semi crash on northbound Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach County

Wreck reported at about 2 p.m. near mile marker 112
A semi overturned on the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach County on May 6, 2024.
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 06, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There are heavy traffic delays Monday afternoon on the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach County after a semi overturned.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at about 2 p.m. near mile marker 112.

Just before 3:30 p.m., there were heavy delays that stretched past Palm Beach Gardens.

The crash involved injuries, according to FDOT's real-time traffic website.

No other details were immediately available.

