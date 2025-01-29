Semi crash on I-95 in Palm Beach County spills 4,160 gallons of milk

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A tractor-trailer hauling milk on Interstate 95 northbound crashed in Palm Beach County overnight, tying up traffic and creating an extensive cleanup for crews.

The wreck, which also involved three other vehicles, happened just after midnight near the Sixth Avenue exit in Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted photos of the scene, which showed a damaged Borden milk trailer along with hundreds of milk jugs and crates strewn across the interstate.

Officials said they estimated that 4,160 gallons of milk were spilled across the northbound lanes.

In Facebook post laden with puns, fire rescue said 11 people were evaluated at the scene after the "udderly" unfortunate wreck but none had to be "moo-ved" to the hospital.

Officials said there was a small diesel fuel leak from a saddle tank that was quickly stopped.

A skid-steer was brought to the scene to help clean up the spilled milk and the crates.

Fire Rescue said they brought in a 3,000-gallon tender truck and used water to clean the area using an elevated stream from a fire truck, diluting and washing away the milk that had spilled onto the roadway.

"It took almost 3 hours to clean up after this "Cream-mergency!" fire rescue said.

Officials said all jokes aside they were glad that no one was hurt and the interstate was open at about 3:49 a.m. in time for Wednesday morning's commute.

The cause of the crash has not been released. The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the wreck.