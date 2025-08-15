PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in portions of Boynton Beach and Delray Beach may soon see some relief from traffic and congestion as construction continues for the SR 806/Atlantic Avenue reconstruction project.

Though years away from completion, it’s something residents say they’re already looking forward to.

Road widening project could offer traffic relief as Atlantic Avenue reconstruction continues

“I think that that’s going to be great because there are definitely more communities," said one resident.

It was back in June when Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs asked Valencia Del Mar developers to pause their plans to add more homes to the development due to traffic and safety concerns.

“What I'm saying is not now. Wait! Wait until Lyons Road is expanded to four lanes,” said Commissioner Sachs during the June 18 meeting.

Real Estate News 'Not now': Commissioner asks for pause on expansion, citing safety concerns Ange Toussaint

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) provided an update on the construction.

Ricky Estripheaut, project engineer with FDOT, confirmed that construction has already commenced on widening improvements along State Road 7, and median reconstruction along the Atlantic Ave. and Lyons Rd. intersection.

“The whole purpose of this project is to improve roadway conditions,” Estriphaut said.

According to FDOT: “The Lyons Road and SR 806/Atlantic Avenue intersection will also be expanded to accommodate three eastbound and westbound through lanes, dual left-turn lanes, and single right-turn lanes, further improving traffic flow and safety.”

FDOT says residents in communities like Canyon Lakes, Valencia Reserve, Valencia Cove, and Valencia Grande will see improvements to the flow of traffic due to the expansion of lanes on Atlantic Ave.

“We’re trying to expand the left turn lanes onto Atlantic from southbound SR 7 and, of course, the through lanes to Atlantic,” said Estripheaut.

