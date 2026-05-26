'REALLY BAD': Boca Raton residents blindsided by major roadway project

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thousands of seniors at Century Village in Boca Raton say they were caught completely off-guard when a massive construction project suddenly appeared near their community — and now they want answers about when it will end.

Barbara Zambito, a three-year resident, says the construction seemed to pop up without any warning.

"All of a sudden, it was just there," Zambito told WPTV. "We came out and were shocked. First, you saw pipes stacked up real high, then all the vehicles and tents."

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The scale of the project has her worried.

"I've never seen so much stuff," Zambito said. "They have tents like they're going to be there for months."

Zambito was so concerned about safety that she reached out to WPTV for help, writing: "Could you possibly help before someone is killed?"

The construction has created serious traffic problems on busy Yamato Road as a lane closure is causing dangerous backups, residents say.

"There are two turning lanes, but they have one completely closed off with barrels, and there's a lot of traffic on Yamato. They need that lane,” Zambito said. "You see how wide it is… they're taking up a lane. It's really bad. You can't see anything, and there's been a couple of accidents."

Her concerns aren't unfounded. Palm Beach County Engineering confirmed at least three rear-end crashes and one possible injury since the start of the year.

"There are 22,000 residents here, and they're senior citizens — it's dangerous. It's only a matter of time," Zambinto said.

So what exactly is this mystery project? According to county records, crews are installing two miles of new water lines as part of Palm Beach County's long-term infrastructure improvements.

The Water Utilities Department says the work includes 1.46 miles of recycled water pipes — part of a broader water conservation effort.

County officials say they scheduled the work during the summer to avoid school traffic, and they "appreciate the community's patience" as the improvements are completed.

The project should wrap up by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Read the fulls statement from the WUD's Public Information Division below:

"To minimize impacts on surrounding communities, construction activities began after the initial approval to accommodate material delivery lead times and to coordinate the work during the summer period when schools are closed. This scheduling allows construction to proceed during a time with reduced traffic volumes and fewer motorists on surrounding roadways. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as these important infrastructure improvements are completed."

