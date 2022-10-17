Watch Now
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic amid population explosion

City council expected to formalize mobility plan this spring
construction crews widening St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie in September 2022
Alex Hagan/WPTV
Construction crews are widening St. Lucie West Boulevard, one of the two most-traveled roadways in Port St. Lucie.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 16:37:31-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock.

Officials received an update Monday on their so-called "mobility plan."

It's a planning document that proposes which roads will be built in the future, which will be widened and which will accommodate other forms of transportation like bikes or even autonomous vehicles.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin, Oct. 17, 2022
Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin speaks at a council meeting held on Oct. 17, 2022.

RELATED: Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic

"We have to make sure that when we're planning future roadways, and we have future opportunities, we plan to add those types of paths," Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said.

The city council is expected to formalize the mobility plan in the spring.

