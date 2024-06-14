Police activity closes lanes on I-95 north at Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 northbound were closed Friday afternoon in Delray Beach for police activity, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Just before 4 p.m., there were two right lanes blocked on I-95 north just beyond the Atlantic Avenue exit.

The Delray Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting the Broward Sheriff's Office in the incident.

Traffic backups were occurring back to Boca Raton with also heavy delays southbound as well.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.