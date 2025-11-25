Over 4.2 million Florida drivers hitting the road for Thanksgiving as travel surges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Many Florida travelers are choosing the road over the airport this Thanksgiving, with more than 4.25 million drivers expected to travel by car compared to nearly 300,000 flying, according to AAA.

Overall, Thanksgiving travel is up more than 2.5% from last year, continuing a steady upward trend that has persisted for several years.

"It is a major jump and one we've seen pretty steadily over the last several years and increase year over year," said Mark Jenkins of AAA.

At Palm Beach International Airport, some travelers shared mixed experiences with holiday flight costs and scheduling. One passenger who previously drove to Asheville said they paid $800 for tickets purchased in July, calling it expensive and vowing never to drive that route again.

Others expressed relief that flight schedules appeared to be returning to normal after concerns about potential government shutdown impacts.

For those choosing to drive, timing will be crucial.

Jenkins warned that the worst travel times to hit the roads are in the afternoon and early evening hours.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.10 per gallon, which AAA said was:



18 cents more than last week

15 cents more than last month

2 cents more than last year

Same price as Thanksgiving Day 2024

"What we saw over the weekend is really reflective of what drivers will pay on Thanksgiving Day," Jenkins said.

AAA said Florida gas prices rose 20 cents per gallon last week.

Regional Gas Prices:



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Naples ($3.20), Ocala ($3.17)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.71), Pensacola ($2.73), Panama City ($2.75)

Some travelers were fueling up at discount gas stations before hitting the road. Rick, who is driving from Vero Beach to Key West, said he began his journey at Sam's Club for cheaper gas.

The preference for road travel over air travel reflects broader trends in holiday transportation, with many families opting for the flexibility and potential cost savings of driving despite longer travel times.

