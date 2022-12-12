Northlake Boulevard widening study suddenly scrapped in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — It's unclear what led Palm Beach County to halt a feasibility study to widen Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV reported last week that properties would be impacted by expanding Northlake Boulevard from six to eight lanes.

Homeowners are upset about the proposal.

"I'm not happy," resident William Mahar said.

Homeowners are at risk of losing several feet of their property if the county road is expanded.

"I'm retired now. I'm 88 years old," Mahar said. "I've over the hill, a disabled veteran. I love it here, I want to stay here, but I don't want this."

WPTV William Mahar explains his frustration about the possible widening of Northlake Boulevard.

A rendering showed that Mahar's home is one of many along Northlake Boulevard that would be impacted.

Residents would lose property and have traffic move even closer to their homes if the county moves forward with widening Northlake Boulevard west of Military Trail.

Up until last week, the county's plan was to have commissioners vote on doing a $400,000 feasibility study for the project. But emails between the city of Palm Beach Gardens and county engineering show that's no longer happening.

The staus of the project is unclear right now.

City of Palm Beach Gardens There is a proposal to expand Northlake Boulevard west of Miltary Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, impacting residential properties.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino, whose district includes Palm Beach Gardens, has opposed turning Northlake Boulevard into eight lanes.

The city has said the potential plan would have detrimental impacts on homes, businesses, churches, along this corridor. But everyone agrees something has to be done about the traffic.

"It's crazy how many people have moved into this area, and how the roads just can't handle it," resident Chris Khanna said.

Major development of communities along Northlake Boulevard has added thousands of residents to the area.

Khanna said something needs to be done about traffic but widening the road may not be a solution.

"As far as widening it to eight lanes, that's going to be a nightmare for years," Khanna said.