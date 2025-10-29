Man hospitalized after I-95 shooting on Broward-Palm Beach county line

BROWARD-PALM BEACH COUNTY LINE — Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 north near Palmetto Park Road and Hillsboro.

According to investigators, a subject has been detained and paramedics transported a man to a hospital with serious injuries. The report of the incident came shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the Boca Raton Police Department and the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) in this incident. BSO is the lead investigative agency and detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.