Man dead after rear-ending semi truck on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead following a fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County on Monday night.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on the Turnpike northbound near the Yamato Road exit outside Boca Raton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP says that a Kia SUV was driving in the center lane behind a semi truck that was slowing down due to traffic congestion. The driver of the SUV did not stop in time and rear-ended the semi truck.

The SUV then burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lanes of the Turnpike were closed for over eight hours as FHP was investigating the incident. All lanes have reopened.