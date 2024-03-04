Fatal crash involving motorcycle, FDOT vehicle on I-95 northbound in Jupiter causes traffic delays

JUPITER, Fla. — Drivers on Interstate 95 northbound in Jupiter were facing significant delays Monday afternoon following a fatal crash that involved a motorcycle and a Florida Department of Transportation vehicle.

The wreck was reported at 12:53 p.m. just south of the Donald Ross Road exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pictures from the scene showed the charred remains of an FDOT Severe Incident Response Vehicle.

At about 2:30 p.m. there were two left lanes closed due to the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.