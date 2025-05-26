Fuel tanker collides with public bus on I-595 in Broward County, creates massive fireball

DAVIE, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a fuel tanker collided with a public bus in Broward County, causing a fiery explosion.

It all happened on westbound Interstate 595 at about 10 a.m. near Flamingo Road, according to Davie police.

Fuel tanker collides with public bus, creating massive fireball

Videos from the scene showed the tanker on fire as heavy black smoke billowed from it.

Chernéy Amhara, the weekend morning anchor at WTVJ, recorded video of the blaze

While driving past the burning fuel tanker, she described the heat from the flames as intense.

"I could feel the heat through my car," Amhara said, "as I approached a ball of fire."

Crews sprayed white foam on the tanker, finally putting out the flames.

WSVN reported that paramedics took the driver of the tanker to Broward Health Medical Center with minor burns and is expected to be OK.

Westbound lanes of I-595 were closed for much of the day from Pine Island Road to Southwest 136th Avenue, causing heavy delays for drivers.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.