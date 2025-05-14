I-95 closing 5 exits in Palm Beach County next week to install 'smart signs'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is making an immense effort to prevent wrong-way crashes.

Wrong-way crashes, often caused by drunk drivers, are one of the leading causes of fatal crashes.

According to the FDOT, their "Advanced Wrong-Way Driving Safety Improvements Project" broke ground in August 2024, with plans to complete it this summer.

With an estimated construction cost of $5,626,065, the project includes installing wrong-way signage, flashing beacons and Intelligent Transportation System devices.

The project spans throughout Broward and Palm Beach County, allowing for 23 exit ramps to be modified. Expect the following closures heading into next week:

Sunday, May 18, 9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m

Palmetto Park Road (Exit 44) - Southbound exit ramp

Linton Boulevard (Exit 51) - Northbound exit ramp

Monday, May 19, 9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m

10th Avenue (exit 64) - Southbound exit ramp

Forest Hill Boulevard (Exit 66) - Northbound exit ramp

Tuesday, May 20, 9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m

Blue Heron Boulevard (Exit 76) - Northbound exit ramp

Palmetto Park Road (Exit 44) - Southbound exit ramp

FDOT's website explains the scope of the project, stating, "Integrating the wrong-way driving detecting system/ITS with the Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC) to aid in alerting motorists and notifying law enforcement."