FDOT installs 48 ramp signals statewide with 10 in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has been tracking the increase in traffic lights on the entrance ramps to Interstate 95.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) calls them "ramp signals," and we've learned there are more of them popping up across South Florida.

WATCH BELOW: New ramp signals divide drivers as FDOT expands program

New ramp signals divide drivers as FDOT expands traffic control program

The agency has installed 48 ramp signals across the state over the last four years, with 10 of them located in Palm Beach County. Most of these traffic control devices were added in 2024, making them relatively new additions to the roadway system.

The ramp signals operate during peak traffic hours on weekdays only — from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. — to help manage the flow of vehicles entering highways during busy periods.

Driver reactions to the new signals have been mixed. Some motorists question their effectiveness and worry about potential safety issues.

"I think it's a stupid idea. I think you're going see a lot of accidents, and that results because we have a lot of reckless drivers in this state. They are not going to stop," driver Chip Horne said.

However, FDOT officials defend the system's purpose and effectiveness.

"If we can meter when those cars come onto the highway, if we can separate them, then that allows those vehicles to enter the highway and come into traffic more safely and in a more controlled way," FDOT spokesman Billy Canedo said.

FDOT acknowledges that drivers need time to adjust to the new system, but plans to continue expanding the program. The agency will include ramp signals as part of the upcoming Linton Boulevard interchange project in Delray Beach.

Drivers should be aware that running a red light at an on-ramp carries the same penalties as running any other red light, including potential fines.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.