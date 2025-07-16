Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash creates heavy delays on I-95 North in Palm Beach Gardens

Fatal crash I-95 Jul 16, 2025
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday morning on I-95 North in Palm Beach Gardens is creating lane closures and heavy delays near exit 79B, PGA Boulevard.

Traffic backups on I-95 North near PGA Blvd

According to Florida Highway Patrol's (FHP) website, the crash happened at mile marker 82 at around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Three right lanes are currently blocked. WPTV has reached out to FHP to find out what caused the crash.

Traffic I-95 PGA Blvd

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

