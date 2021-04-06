Watch
Fatal crash closes southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Broward County-Palm Beach County line

Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 12:42:32-04

A fatal crash has closed all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Palm Beach County-Broward County line.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near mile marker 74 in Boca Raton.

Southbound traffic was backed up for miles as a result of the crash.

