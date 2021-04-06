Fatal crash closes southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Broward County-Palm Beach County line

A fatal crash has closed all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Palm Beach County-Broward County line.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near mile marker 74 in Boca Raton.
Southbound traffic was backed up for miles as a result of the crash.
Turnpike Update 12:07pm— TotalTraffic WPB / TC (@TotalTrafficWPB) April 6, 2021
All Tpk South traffic must exit at Glades Rd in Boca. Exit early at Atlantic to avoid the backup! Use I-95 | Powerline/Jog, Lyons Rd / 441 to head south.
Re-enter the turnpike from the Sawgrass or Sample Rd.