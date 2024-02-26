Fatal crash closes Solid Waste Authority South County Transfer Station in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Solid Waste Authority (SWA) transfer station in southern Palm Beach County was temporarily closed Monday after a fatal crash in Delray Beach.

SWA officials said in a statement that the wreck occurred at the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Southwest Fourth Avenue.

The crash involved a SWA tractor-trailer. Authorities said the SWA driver was unharmed.

SWA said that haulers and residents wishing to use the South County Transfer Station in east Delray Beach were encouraged to use the Southwest County Transfer Station at 13400 South State Road 7 west of Delray Beach.

The Southwest County Transfer Station will be open until 5 p.m. Monday.

SWA did not say when the transfer station in east Delray Beach would reopen.

Delray Beach police posted on X that they were investigating the wreck.

No other details about the crash were released.