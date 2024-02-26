Watch Now
Fatal rollover crash causes traffic delays on Okeechobee Boulevard at Sansbury Way in West Palm Beach

Eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard, northbound Sansbury Way closed
A fatal crash caused heavy traffic delays on eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard at Sansbury Way in West Palm Beach.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Okeechobee Boulevard at Sansbury Way in West Palm Beach on Feb. 26, 2024, police say.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 26, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fatal crash caused heavy traffic delays Monday on eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard at Sansbury Way in West Palm Beach.

Police said the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and SUV, occurred just after 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said one car rolled over and a victim was trapped inside, killing the driver.

There were four people — two adults and two children — inside the SUV, investigators said. The two adults were taken to the hospital. The children were not hurt.

Eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard at Sansbury Way was closed. Police said northbound Sansbury Way was also shut down.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before noon and saw traffic from eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard being diverted to southbound Sansbury Way.

