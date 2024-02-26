Fatal rollover crash causes traffic delays on Okeechobee Boulevard at Sansbury Way in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fatal crash caused heavy traffic delays Monday on eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard at Sansbury Way in West Palm Beach.

Police said the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and SUV, occurred just after 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said one car rolled over and a victim was trapped inside, killing the driver.

There were four people — two adults and two children — inside the SUV, investigators said. The two adults were taken to the hospital. The children were not hurt.

Eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard at Sansbury Way was closed. Police said northbound Sansbury Way was also shut down.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before noon and saw traffic from eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard being diverted to southbound Sansbury Way.