Dump truck hits overpass of Florida's Turnpike, creates major road closures

Forest Hill Boulevard in Palm Beach County is closed in both directions at Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Forest Hill Boulevard in Palm Beach County is closed in both directions at Florida's Turnpike after a dump truck hit the overpass Tuesday morning.

According to Wellington Mayor Michael Napoleone, the truck hit the bridge with its bed lifted, and the Florida Department of Transportation has deemed the affected structure as non-load-bearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have closed the following roadways until further notice:

  • Florida's Turnpike North at Lake Worth Road
  • Eastbound Forest Hill Boulevard at Lyons Road
  • Westbound Forest Hill Boulevard at Okeeheelee Park

Expect significant delays and seek alternate routes.

