Dump truck driver dies after rollover crash on US 27 in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a dump truck was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Broward County.

The wreck took place at 6:42 a.m. on U.S. Route 27 near mile marker 40, according to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda.

A 1992 Ford dump truck was traveling southbound and for unknown reasons veered off the road, traveling onto the right shoulder and overturned.

Florida Highway Patrol The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a dump truck was killed in a crash in western Broward County on Feb. 27, 2024.

Miranda said the vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder on its left side.

The driver, a man whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 8:30 a.m.one southbound lane was temporarily open.