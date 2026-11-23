WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're driving for Thanksgiving, don't wait until the last minute to make sure your car is ready for the trip.

Before packing the car and hitting the road, take a few minutes to check your vehicle.

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Before you travel for Thanksgiving, make sure your car is road-trip ready

Start with the tires. Check the air pressure on all four tires, including the spare. Look for low tread, cracks or other signs of damage that could cause trouble during a long drive.

Next, pop the hood and check your oil, coolant and windshield-washer fluid. Make sure everything is at the proper level before leaving home.

Drivers should also check their headlights, brake lights and turn signals to make sure they're working properly.

Don't forget about the battery. If your vehicle is slow to start or the battery is several years old, consider having it tested before your Thanksgiving trip.

It's also a good idea to pack an emergency kit with water, a flashlight, phone charger and basic first-aid supplies.

Taking a few minutes to inspect your vehicle before leaving could help prevent a breakdown and keep your Thanksgiving road trip from ending on the side of the road.

