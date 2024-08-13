Driver traveling at 'excessively fast rate of speed' dies in crash with semi on Turnpike in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the wreck occurred in southbound lanes just south of the Boynton Beach exit just before 11:30 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a Mercedes Benz C63 "was traveling at an excessively fast rate of speed" just before the wreck.

Investigators said the driver failed to maintain control of the car and traveled through the inside lane and entered the center southbound lane. This caused the Mercedes to collide into the back of a semi and travel under the trailer, becoming entangled.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The victim's name has not been released.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to Delray Medical Center with injuries described as "non-incapacitating."

The crash has caused significant traffic delays on the Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2:35 p.m., all southbound lanes of the Turnpike continue to be shut down.