Delray Beach to implement 'photo-enforced' speed cameras at 8 school zones

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The start of the new school year is just weeks away, and Delray Beach is implementing new speed cameras to keep children safe.

Police posted on their Facebook page that starting in August, speed cameras will be installed in "many school zones" throughout the city of Delray Beach.

WATCH BELOW: Fine from school speed some camera reveals flaws in new law

Fine from school speed zone camera reveals flaws in new law

Officers said there will be a 30-day warning period before fines are enforced, so they advised everyone to take this time to "adjust your driving habits."

The city said on its website that a driver must exceed the posted speed limit by more than 11 mph to receive a ticket.

The camera enforcement system will be active during the school day session, according to the city.

LOCATION OF SPEED ZONE CAMERAS IN DELRAY BEACH



Carver Middle, 101 Barwick Rd.

Pine Grove Elementary, 400 Southwest 10th St.

Trinity Delray, 400 N Swinton Ave.

Unity School, 101 Northwest 22nd Ave.

Delray Full Service/Village, 301 Southwest 14th Ave.

Banyan Creek Elementary, 4243 Sabal Lakes Rd.

Mount Olive Christian, 40 Northwest Fourth Ave.

St. Vincent Ferrer, 840 George Bush Blvd.

The use of speed-detection cameras in school zones is a story that we have been closely following over the last two years after Florida lawmakers in 2023 passed House Bill 657, which allows cities, towns and villages to establish speed cameras in school zones.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia reported last January that several school zones in St. Lucie County were set to receive these types of cameras.

Also, WPTV reporter Ethan Stein reported last April that council members in Boynton Beach approved an ordinance establishing speed detection cameras near schools.

WPTV reported this month that a Florida man's fine from a school speed zone camera revealed flaws in the new law.

Some communities in Florida implemented the cameras but then shut them down, with some calling the program a cash grab.