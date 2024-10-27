Deadly crash overnight near downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department and Traffic Homicide Unit investigators are looking into a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian crossing the street near downtown West Palm Beach Saturday night.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. The pedestrian died at the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center facing critical injuries.

Southbound Australian Avenue was closed from Banyan Boulevard to the Okeechobee Boulevard overpass and re-opened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.