Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Crash involving 2 semis shuts down Florida's Turnpike in both directions in Martin County

No injuries reported, according to sheriff's office
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Palm City exit were temporarily closed on June 25, 2025, following a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Palm City exit were temporarily closed on June 25, 2025, following a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Palm City exit were temporarily closed on June 25, 2025, following a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Posted
and last updated

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Palm City exit were temporarily closed Wednesday following a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the collision.

However, the wreck left "significant debris" on the roadway, requiring a full closure for the cleanup and investigation.

The sheriff's office said all traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at the Palm City exit.

Drivers should expect heavy delays while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening