Crash involving 2 semis shuts down Florida's Turnpike in both directions in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Palm City exit were temporarily closed Wednesday following a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the collision.

However, the wreck left "significant debris" on the roadway, requiring a full closure for the cleanup and investigation.

The sheriff's office said all traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at the Palm City exit.

Drivers should expect heavy delays while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.