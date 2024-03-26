Watch Now
Construction company strikes underground gas line; stretch of Becker Road closed in Port St. Lucie

Eastbound, westbound lanes shut down from Mosaic entrance to Veranda Gardens
A gas leak shut down a stretch of Southeast Becker Road in Port St. Lucie on March 26, 2024.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 26, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Drivers along Becker Road in Port St. Lucie should prepare for traffic delays Tuesday afternoon following a gas leak.

Police said in a post on X at 3:24 p.m. that the leak occurred in the 1100 block of Southeast Becker Road.

Officers and crews with the St. Lucie County Fire District are both at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a construction company struck an underground gas line.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Southeast Becker Road have been shut down from the entrance of Mosaic to the entrance at Veranda Gardens.

Driers are urged to avoid the area.

