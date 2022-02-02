Southbound Florida's Turnpike entrance and exit ramps closed at Lake Worth Road this weekend

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Southbound Florida's Turnpike entrance and exit ramps will be fully closed this weekend at Lake Worth Road due to construction.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, crews will be working on demolishing the existing Lake Worth Road Toll Canopy and toll booths.

Traffic will be detoured during the following dates and times:

Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 entrance ramp from Lake Worth Road/SR 802

Weekend full closure, 2 a.m. Saturday, February 5, to 4 a.m. Monday, February 7.

Detour information:

• Lake Worth Road/SR 802 traffic wishing to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 will be

directed to travel west on Lake Worth Road/SR 802 to US 441/SR 7, travel south on US 441 to

Boynton Beach Boulevard and travel east on Boynton Beach Boulevard to access southbound

Florida’s Turnpike.

Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 exit ramp to Lake Worth Road/SR 802 (Exit 93)

Weekend full closure, 2 a.m. Saturday, February 5, to 4 a.m. Monday, February 7.

Detour information:

• Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 traffic wishing to access Lake Worth Road/SR 802 (Exit 93)

will be directed to exit at Southern Boulevard (Exit 97) travel west on Southern Boulevard to US

441/SR 7 and travel south on US 441 to access Lake Worth Road.

For real-time traffic information, click here.

