Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens

Drivers taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
An overturned tractor-trailer has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.
Overturned semi on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens, Dec. 14, 2022
Posted at 5:11 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 18:36:11-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens caused major traffic delays Wednesday evening.

The wreck occurred just after 4 p.m. near the Northlake Boulevard exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the driver of a semi, which was hauling eggs, claimed he was cut off by a Ford Edge SUV.

To avoid a collision, the semi driver swerved and lost control, causing the crash with the Ford Edge.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The crash closed all southbound lanes for about two hours. Three right lanes were still closed just before 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!