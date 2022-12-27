Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound hampers traffic in West Palm Beach

5 lanes blocked by wreck
I-95 northbound crash, Dec. 27, 2022
Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 13:35:33-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Northbound drivers are Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach are experiencing heavy delays Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the wreck occurred just after noon north of the 45th Street exit.

Five northbound lanes were blocked at 1 p.m., causing traffic to be backed up past the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

