BOCA RATON, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down at Congress Avenue after a fiery crash Tuesday morning in Boca Raton.

A view from Chopper 5 showed a yellow tarp covering the charred vehicle on the side of I-95.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the Hypoluxo Road exit.

WPTV Drivers impacted by the fiery crash that shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 were advised to take Congress Avenue as an alternate route.

Impacted drivers were advised to take Congress Avenue as an alternate route.