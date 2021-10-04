Watch
Heavy delays on southbound Turnpike in Martin County after fuel tanker catches fire

All lanes reopened by 2:45 p.m.
FDOT
Posted at 2:55 PM, Oct 04, 2021
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a fuel tanker caught fire Monday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County, causing heavy traffic delays.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at the 127-mile marker on the right shoulder of the road.

Traffic was diverted at the SW Martin Highway exit for about an hour.

Northbound traffic was also closed, but those lanes reopened at 1:55 p.m., FHP spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m. that the southbound Turnpike was reopened.

No injuries were reported.

