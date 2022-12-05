Heavy delays on I-95 southbound in Broward County after construction crane hits bucket truck; 2 workers hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — There are major delays on Interstate 95 southbound in Broward County on Monday afternoon after a construction crane struck a bucket truck, causing a collapse on the road.

The collapse occurred between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard at about 10:45 a.m.

The southbound lanes of I-95 are closed in the area. The Florida Highway Patrol said traffic is being diverted to the Sunrise Boulevard exit.

WSVN via CNN Newsource Two workers were sent to the hospital after a construction crane collapsed along Interstate 95 southbound in Broward County on Dec. 5, 2022.

Two construction workers were hurt in the incident and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

"There was a crane that was on unstable ground, (that) had lost the piling that it was maneuvering at the time, causing a bucket truck, with two individuals that were approximately 30 feet in the air, to fall onto I-95," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, WPLG in Miami reported.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that I-95 southbound between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard is expected to remain closed until early Monday evening.

Drivers in the area should plan to use alternative routes such as Florida's Turnpike, U.S. 441 or U.S. 1 during their afternoon commute.