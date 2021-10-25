Crash causes heavy delays on I-95 northbound in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 northbound in Martin County on Monday morning after a crash.

The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. near exit 110, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The crash closed all northbound lanes for about two hours. However, the Florida Department of Transportation tweeted that the wreck was cleared by 8:09 a.m.

Cleared: Crash in Martin County on I-95 North, at Mile Marker 112. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 08:09 AM. — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) October 25, 2021

Drivers can expect some traffic delays to continue.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.