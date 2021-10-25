Watch
Crash causes heavy delays on I-95 northbound in Martin County

Unclear if anyone hurt
There were heavy delays on Interstate 95 northbound in Martin County on Monday morning after a crash.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Oct 25, 2021
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 northbound in Martin County on Monday morning after a crash.

The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. near exit 110, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The crash closed all northbound lanes for about two hours. However, the Florida Department of Transportation tweeted that the wreck was cleared by 8:09 a.m.

Drivers can expect some traffic delays to continue.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

