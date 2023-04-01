Glades Road at Interstate 95 diverging diamond interchange closed through Monday

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Glades Road at Interstate 95 interchange in Boca Raton remains closed through 5 a.m. Monday morning as the Florida Department of Transportation puts the finishing touches on the diverging diamond project.

The intersection is one of two for access to Florida Atlantic University. The other one is Spanish River Boulevard.

At 11 p.m. Friday, FDOT closed the first lanes before Glades.

By Monday morning, all lanes and movements will be open.

I-95 traffic will continue under Glades Road but there will be no exiting to the road. And drivers on Glades Road won't be able to enter the interstate in each direction or over the highway.

FDOT is working with the City of Boca Raton staff to monitor and manage traffic conditions at the Glades Road and I-95 Interchange.

The project was to be completed the previous week but pushed back "due to "unforeseen delay" though the project is ahead of its target completion of May 1.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding," FDOT said in a news release.

Daily lane closures within the area may be required to finalize sod placement operations after the DDI is in final configuration, FDOT said Friday.

At 3 p.m. on Jan. 30, the interchange partially opened for the first time but work continued.

In the past week FDOT closed all northbound lanes of I-95 at Glades Road for overhead sign structure installation.

The diamond configuration had been open to traffic in a temporary configuration with three travel lanes available in each direction. Pedestrian traffic is being detoured to the north sidewalk, while construction on the south side is finalized.

The diverging diamond interchange allows two directions of traffic on the roadway to temporarily cross to the opposite side of the road, according to FDOT. This limits traffic signal phases and allows drivers to make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. The lanes then change back to the right side of the road.

The new interchange is part of an I-95 express phase project FDOT started in November 2019 with a price tag of $148 million.

A Florida Department of Transportation construction engineer explains how the I-95 diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road -- the first of its kind in Palm Beach County -- should cut down on traffic crashes.

By: Allen Cone

Posted at 8:26 PM, Mar 23, 2023

and last updated 11:49 AM, Mar 25, 2023

