Why are gas prices rising again?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers may have noticed that gas prices are once again higher at the pump. Experts attribute the rise to an increased demand for gas, coupled with a tight supply.

Right now, the average price in Florida for a gallon of regular is about 60 cents cheaper than the rest of the country.

According to AAA, the average is about $3.91 nationwide, and about $3.32 in Florida.

A representative with AAA said heading into the month of October, there were some pretty significant drops in prices at the pump.

Gas prices dropped an average of 23 cents per gallon heading into the middle part of last week. That was largely driven by the state's gas tax holiday.

But then prices rebounded because of OPEC's announcement of cutting production. So at the moment, Florida is averaging $3.30 per gallon.

When it comes to such high gas prices here in Palm Beach County, Mark Jenkins with AAA said to look at the cost of living.

"If it's expensive to live in Palm Beach County, then it's expensive to own and operate a business in Palm Beach County," Jenkins said. "Then expenses are going to be much higher. So that includes the cost of owning and operating a gas station and buying and selling gasoline."

Right now, the average cost is around $3.50 per gallon. A year ago, it was $3.32 per gallon.