Rising gas prices squeeze small business owners in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Rising gas prices are already hitting consumers in their wallets — but they could hit again through the small businesses that depend on fuel to operate.

Small business owners say the recent spike in gas prices is bringing back memories from four years ago, when the cost of gasoline surged and companies of all sizes added fuel surcharges to their rates.

Gaereth Larkin owns a moving and delivery company with 10 trucks and vans. When business is strong, all of them are on the road.

"These trucks are on the road six days a week, they average 8 to 10 miles per gallon, so you know you can do the math on that, it all adds up," Larkin said.

It adds up quickly, in part because Larkin's larger trucks run on diesel fuel, which rose an average of 83 cents a gallon in Palm Beach County in a single week, according to AAA.

The average price of gas in Florida on Friday was $3.35, AAA said.

Larkin said he wasn't expecting prices to rise by so much, so fast.

"I mean, it's a challenge in itself, but we just have to hope that it's short-term," Larkin said.

For now, Larkin said his company isn't raising rates.

"We haven't raised any rates in the short-term, but we'll see what the future brings," Larkin said.

The small business owners that WPTV talked to on Friday say they're holding the line on their rates. They're hoping this spike will quickly recede, with prices coming down to where they were a couple of weeks ago.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.