Port St. Lucie ranks No. 81 in 'gas price anxiety,' according to study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are finally seeing fuel prices decrease, but gas price anxiety remains high.

There is one city in our area feeling it more than most.

Gas price anxiety: 9 in 10 say gas prices are financial burden

Florida has the 10th highest "gas price anxiety" compared to other states, according to a study by American Trucks. The report analyzed Google Trends and surveyed over a thousand drivers.

In the WPTV viewing area, Port St. Lucie made the top 100 gas price anxiety list, coming in at No. 81 on the list.

Orlando ranked in third place. Miami was 8th.

The company said nine out of 10 Americans polled say the current gas prices are a financial burden. Nearly 60% say the costs have led to them driving less and about a quarter have delayed or canceled a road trip.

The magic number that most Americans say would make them stop driving is if gas prices increased to $6.65 a gallon.