Military strikes in Iran sends gas prices surging across Florida, with more hikes expected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank on Wednesday, you already know that gas prices are going up again, and military action in Iran is being blamed for the surge.

According to AAA, Florida's statewide average is $3.19 per gallon. In the West Palm Beach metro area, drivers are paying an average of $3.31, while Port St. Lucie's average sits at $3.21.

Last week, the statewide average was more than 20 cents cheaper at $2.93 per gallon. Both West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie were under $3.10 per gallon at that time.

Drivers in the area are already feeling the impact.

Jose Garcia, who fills up his truck for his glass and mirror business in West Palm Beach, said the price hike has been jarring.

"$2.70 last week, $3.39 this week, it's only Wednesday, if it goes up more, what happens?" WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny asked Garcia.

"Let's see what happens. Fingers crossed," Garcia said.

Garcia said he has no choice but to keep going.

"I don't know, coping, I have to keep working, that's the way it is," Garcia said.

Viewers responding to our Facebook question about what they're paying shared similar experiences.

Nicholle Pallan-Larkin said she paid $3.35 and that it had gone up 40 cents since Sunday. Megan Schafer said gas was $2.79 two days ago in Boynton and has since climbed to $3.29.

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy — the app that offers gas price comparisons — said the tension in the oil industry is driving prices up globally, even though U.S. supplies remain unaffected.

"When the balance of supply and demand is upset even in a minor way, it can have major ripple effects across the globe," De Haan said.

De Haan said the biggest increases may still be ahead.

"I think the bulk of the largest increases will be occurring in the next 24 to 48 hours, which could extend for a period of a couple of days. By early next week, I think the market may start to slow down, unless there are new developments," De Haan said.

For now, gas supplies in the area remain good. It's just the price that keeps going up.

