Lake Worth Beach monitoring gas prices

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — There's no simple solution to finding relief at the gas pump. From code enforcement to trash pick-up, Lake Worth Beach drivers log mile after mile. All the while, City Manager Carmen Davis constantly monitors soaring prices.

"We have a contract for gas prices for our fleet, however, we're not paying the pump prices. But we do have a contract and receive daily updates based on the increase in prices," she said.

A concern that's adding to city expenses.

"And so, as we monitor the prices, we're conscious to make sure that we're working within our budget," she said.

Lake Worth Beach is a city of 37,000 residents. Public Works Director Jamie Brown said the city's fleet consists of 250 vehicles ranging from a handful of electric and hybrid vehicles, heavy equipment to passenger vehicles.

"We have two 10,000-gallon tanks, one is for diesel; one is for unleaded. Diesel, it obviously gets used the most with our water and sewer department with their large equipment, electric, public works, our street. We use a lot more diesel than we do unleaded fuel.

The two 10,000-gallon tanks get filled twice a month. Right now, staying strategic is key.

"We'll make any adjustment necessary whether it's being more economic on our fleet. How much we drive, being more strategic in how we use them certainly will be a way to go about making sure we stay in budget based on increased prices," Davis said.

"Brown said the city is moving towards purchasing more electric vehicles that also means positioning itself to purchase more charging stations.

